By Alessandro Pasetti 25/06/2025

Value, what value?

Oh, well…

There’s a rare diverging view on DHL Group and its prospects in the equity markets, while industry executives try cautiously to assess the current environment for the trade, downplaying downside risk for value.

On the one hand, the bulls like the soft legal restructuring that the German group is undertaking, optimistically stating that the financial/operational risk posed to Express, DHL’s chief earnings contributor, is manageable. On the other hand, one bear has turned even more bearish this week, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN