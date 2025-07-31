Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Trump to axe de minimis exemption on 29 August – rates and red tape to soar

dreamstime_xxl_135935140
ID 135935140 © Jonathan Weiss
By

US de minimis privileges will be wiped globally as the CBP bolsters its capabilities, with shipping rates and requirements expected to soar.  

In an executive order released yesterday by the White House, the US announced it would abolish de minimis exemptions on 29 August. 

The exemption ...

    Topics

    CBP de minimis FedEx Trade Force Multiplier Tru Identity