FedEx message regarding passing of founder and executive chairman Frederick W. Smith

China+1 acceleration as tariffs drive supply chain rerouting
US department store chain Kohl’s is working closely with suppliers and vendors to tweak its ...
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy
Congestion at Chittagong as boxes pile up on docks and ships wait at anchor
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Eastern Europe trade takes off as new air services generate excitement
