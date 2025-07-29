Receive FREE Newsletter
Constant changes to FedEx surcharges tests B2C shippers' patience

FedEx & UPS Photo 159753667 © Mitch Hutchinson Dreamstime.com
In a move unlikely to endear itself to customers, FedEx has tweaked its surcharges yet again.

From 18 August, the integrator will change the way it calculates dimensional weight of packages: henceforth, any fraction of an inch or centimetre will be rounded-up ...

    FedEx Logistics Trends & Insights surcharges TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index UPS US Postal Service (USPS)