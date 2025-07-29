UPS sees decline in Q2 and refuses further guidance over 'uncertainty'
US integrator UPS today reported a second-quarter drop in revenues and profits, but declined to ...
In a move unlikely to endear itself to customers, FedEx has tweaked its surcharges yet again.
From 18 August, the integrator will change the way it calculates dimensional weight of packages: henceforth, any fraction of an inch or centimetre will be rounded-up ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article