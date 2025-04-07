Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Some shippers have paused transport into the US amid the chaos thrown up by the ...
After another meltdown session on Friday (4 April) in the US…
… and related warnings from bond market pundits, such as Bill Gross, concerning how to act to preserve your portfolio’s returns…
… trade in Asia today was… well, click to expand the table below please…
… while Europe tanked in sympathy.
Nuclear winter
As the ’Great Reset’ gathers steam, America’s self-inflicted “economic nuclear winter” is the idea promoted by Bill Ackman, although, if you listen to a top advisor for the Trump administration, “more ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article