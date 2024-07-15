Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Rui Marques returns to Spain as GXO's new Iberia managing director

RXO: CHEERSR: BOLT-ON DEALTSLA: ON WATCHFWRD: AT THREE-MONTH HIGHSR: RECORDDHL: CHINA CARGO DEALMFT: TAKING PROFIT AT HIGHSMAERSK: ON THE RUNWAYR: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFIT

RXO: CHEERSR: BOLT-ON DEALTSLA: ON WATCHFWRD: AT THREE-MONTH HIGHSR: RECORDDHL: CHINA CARGO DEALMFT: TAKING PROFIT AT HIGHSMAERSK: ON THE RUNWAYR: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFIT

Rui Marques
Image: Rui Marques, GXO
By

Contract logistics operator GXO Logistics has announced that Rui Marques (above) will return to Spain as managing director of GXO Iberia “to continue driving the company’s expansion in Spain and Portugal”. 

Mr Marques previously held this position for more than a decade, after which he went on to lead the company’s operations in France.  

He will now lead a team of more than 8,500 employees and the largest logistics footprint in Spain, at more than 1.5m sq metres.  

Mr Marques will be tasked with leading the development of several teams, sales growth, technology investment and operational excellence. His focus will be on innovation and customer growth through the continuing demand for outsourced logistics and expanding GXO’s portfolio of value-added ecommerce services. 

Paul Mohan, managing director of GXO in continental Europe, said: “Rui’s deep expertise and experience across the logistics sector in Europe will be invaluable in driving the future growth of GXO in Spain and Portugal. We are pleased to have Rui at the helm of such a terrific business.”  

Mr Marques added: “I am extremely happy to be back as part of the great team at GXO Iberia. Having fulfilled my objectives in France, I am excited and proud to return to be part of the talented team in Spain and Portugal to continue growing together. 

“Above all, I want to continue to pursue growth formulas and career opportunities for all our team members and continue to be one of the best companies to work for in Spain.” 

With this appointment, GXO has completed the rebuilding of its Iberian management team – in recent months a commercial director, a project manager and two business unit managers have been added. 

 

 Looking for a quick recap of last week’s supply-chain news? Listen to the latest episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief podcast:

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    GXO Logistics On the merry-go-round AIA Cargo Swiss WorldCargo

    Most read news

    Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration

    New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season

    A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping

    Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures

    CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape

    Fledgling biofuel production in the EU under threat from cheap imports

    Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart

    Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit

    The age of alliance domination of east-west box trades may be over

    Breathing space for shippers in a flat week for spot rates

    Scan Global gains a foothold in Brazil with acquisition of Blu Logistics

    Hapag-Lloyd eyes bigger profits as freight rates continue to rise

    Relaunch of MSC's Mustang service delayed by congestion at Singapore

    Cargo owners and truckers slam carriers' call to delay new D&D rules

    Airfreight rates ex-Asia 'surprisingly strong' through traditionally low period

    FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag