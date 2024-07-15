Rui Marques returns to Spain as GXO's new Iberia managing director

Ajay Barolia and Peter Weir new cargo leaders for Swissport in North America
Swissport has appointed Ajay Barolia as its senior vice president cargo and Peter Weir as ...
RXO: CHEERSR: BOLT-ON DEALTSLA: ON WATCHFWRD: AT THREE-MONTH HIGHSR: RECORDDHL: CHINA CARGO DEALMFT: TAKING PROFIT AT HIGHSMAERSK: ON THE RUNWAYR: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFIT
RXO: CHEERSR: BOLT-ON DEALTSLA: ON WATCHFWRD: AT THREE-MONTH HIGHSR: RECORDDHL: CHINA CARGO DEALMFT: TAKING PROFIT AT HIGHSMAERSK: ON THE RUNWAYR: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFIT
Contract logistics operator GXO Logistics has announced that Rui Marques (above) will return to Spain as managing director of GXO Iberia “to continue driving the company’s expansion in Spain and Portugal”.
Mr Marques previously held this position for more than a decade, after which he went on to lead the company’s operations in France.
He will now lead a team of more than 8,500 employees and the largest logistics footprint in Spain, at more than 1.5m sq metres.
Mr Marques will be tasked with leading the development of several teams, sales growth, technology investment and operational excellence. His focus will be on innovation and customer growth through the continuing demand for outsourced logistics and expanding GXO’s portfolio of value-added ecommerce services.
Paul Mohan, managing director of GXO in continental Europe, said: “Rui’s deep expertise and experience across the logistics sector in Europe will be invaluable in driving the future growth of GXO in Spain and Portugal. We are pleased to have Rui at the helm of such a terrific business.”
Mr Marques added: “I am extremely happy to be back as part of the great team at GXO Iberia. Having fulfilled my objectives in France, I am excited and proud to return to be part of the talented team in Spain and Portugal to continue growing together.
“Above all, I want to continue to pursue growth formulas and career opportunities for all our team members and continue to be one of the best companies to work for in Spain.”
With this appointment, GXO has completed the rebuilding of its Iberian management team – in recent months a commercial director, a project manager and two business unit managers have been added.
Looking for a quick recap of last week’s supply-chain news? Listen to the latest episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief podcast:
Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration
New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season
A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping
Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures
CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape
Fledgling biofuel production in the EU under threat from cheap imports
Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart
Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit
The age of alliance domination of east-west box trades may be over
Breathing space for shippers in a flat week for spot rates
Scan Global gains a foothold in Brazil with acquisition of Blu Logistics
Hapag-Lloyd eyes bigger profits as freight rates continue to rise
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article