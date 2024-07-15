Rui Marques returns to Spain as GXO's new Iberia managing director

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/07/2024

Contract logistics operator GXO Logistics has announced that Rui Marques (above) will return to Spain as managing director of GXO Iberia “to continue driving the company’s expansion in Spain and Portugal”.

Mr Marques previously held this position for more than a decade, after which he went on to lead the company’s operations in France.

He will now lead a team of more than 8,500 employees and the largest logistics footprint in Spain, at more than 1.5m sq metres.

Mr Marques will be tasked with leading the development of several teams, sales growth, technology investment and operational excellence. His focus will be on innovation and customer growth through the continuing demand for outsourced logistics and expanding GXO’s portfolio of value-added ecommerce services.

Paul Mohan, managing director of GXO in continental Europe, said: “Rui’s deep expertise and experience across the logistics sector in Europe will be invaluable in driving the future growth of GXO in Spain and Portugal. We are pleased to have Rui at the helm of such a terrific business.”

Mr Marques added: “I am extremely happy to be back as part of the great team at GXO Iberia. Having fulfilled my objectives in France, I am excited and proud to return to be part of the talented team in Spain and Portugal to continue growing together.

“Above all, I want to continue to pursue growth formulas and career opportunities for all our team members and continue to be one of the best companies to work for in Spain.”

With this appointment, GXO has completed the rebuilding of its Iberian management team – in recent months a commercial director, a project manager and two business unit managers have been added.