GXO Logistics reports 20% boost in revenue and $1bn in new business last year
The world’s largest pure-play contract logistics operator, GXO Logistics, recorded a 20% increase in annual ...
GXO shares were looking distinctly trashed on the morning-after-the-evening-before’s earnings release, given that the pure-play contract logistics operator appeared to have a pretty bumper set of a results for full-year 2024 and its final quarter.
Earnings per share were 5% over analyst estimates at $1; full-year revenues grew 20% (25% in Q4); adjusted Ebitda up 9% FY and 30% Q4… and yet the stock fell from $42.7 to $38.3 within an hour of its release and stood at $37 after yesterday’s ...
