By Gavin van Marle 01/05/2025

Yesterday was C-Day at DSV – completion of the Schenker acquisition. It was also the company’s first quarter earnings. Management had a lot to say… and in the interests of eyeball stamina what follows is heavily truncated and utterly non verbatim.

Jens Lund: Q1 was solid. We’re very pleased with the quarter. There’s been a lot of turbulence as you know and we’ve still managed to produce a solid report and very strong cash flow, which is why Michael Ebbe is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN