By Gavin van Marle 09/05/2025

It was a somewhat phlegmatic CEO Vincent Clerc addressing analysts at yesterday’s first-quarter Maersk earnings call. Some parts of the business had performed well – take a bow, APM Terminals – while others still had ground to make up – the EBIT margin in Logistics & Services was 4.1%, still stubbornly below the targeted 6% but way better than the measly 1.5% achieved this time last year.

It probably doesn’t matter that much at the moment because these are relatively small ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN