Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sarah Murray appointed first CEO of Scotland's Forth Green Freeport

JBHT: IN PRIOR CYCLES JBHT: CONF CALL QUESTION TIMEJBHT: BNSF LOGISTICS INTEGRATION JBHT: INTERMODAL 'SEASONALITY' JBHT: PRESSURE ON SALES JBHT: CEO SIMPSON REMARKSJBHT: CONF CALL WITH SELL-SIDE STARTINGJBHT: HERE COMES THE PAINJBHT: EARNINGS DAYGXO: WINCANTON LOSSESR: ALL RISE RXO: CHEERSR: BOLT-ON DEALTSLA: ON WATCHFWRD: AT THREE-MONTH HIGHS

JBHT: IN PRIOR CYCLES JBHT: CONF CALL QUESTION TIMEJBHT: BNSF LOGISTICS INTEGRATION JBHT: INTERMODAL 'SEASONALITY' JBHT: PRESSURE ON SALES JBHT: CEO SIMPSON REMARKSJBHT: CONF CALL WITH SELL-SIDE STARTINGJBHT: HERE COMES THE PAINJBHT: EARNINGS DAYGXO: WINCANTON LOSSESR: ALL RISE RXO: CHEERSR: BOLT-ON DEALTSLA: ON WATCHFWRD: AT THREE-MONTH HIGHS

Sarah Murray Image
Photo: Forth Green Freeport
By

Scotland’s designated freeport, Forth Green Freeport (FGF), has appointed Sarah Murray (above) as the first chief executive of the public/private consortium.

Set to take up her new role on 27 August, Ms Murray is currently director of Local London, a sub-regional economic growth partnership of nine London boroughs, and was previously head of regulation for the City of London Corporation from 2016 to 2021.

Prior to that she spent 16 years working in Brussels in various senior roles, including leading the East of England and Lancashire Brussels offices and as deputy director at the Channel Islands Brussels office.

FGF officially “opened for business” on 12 June, following approval from the Scottish and UK governments of its outline business case and the designation of its three tax sites: Grangemouth, Rosyth and Mid-Forth (Leith and Burntisland).

It will attract new businesses and new jobs into the area, aided by financial incentives to deliver major economic and net zero benefits for Scotland, and is focusing on the key target sectors of offshore wind, hydrogen, sustainable fuels, modular manufacturing and logistics.

The consortium is currently developing its final business case, which will be submitted to the Scottish and UK governments later in the summer.

FGF chairwoman Susan Rice said: “We conducted a robust recruitment process to ensure that we got the right person for the job and we’re thrilled to have appointed Sarah.

“She brings with her a host of qualities and professional experience which are vital for the role as CEO of the Forth Green Freeport and we’re looking forward to working with her to deliver this exciting long-term programme for Scotland.”

Ms Murray added: “Throughout my career I have gained a wealth of experience of working with multilayered partnerships and I understand the importance of good, transparent stakeholder engagement.

“I am looking forward to getting started in August and to begin building on the excellent start that the consortium has already made.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Forth Green Freeport On the merry-go-round Scotland DHL Global Forwarding

    Most read news

    New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season

    CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape

    A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping

    What will stop ocean freight container spot rates reaching pandemic levels?

    FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag

    Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart

    The age of alliance domination of east-west box trades may be over

    Breathing space for shippers in a flat week for spot rates

    Hapag-Lloyd eyes bigger profits as freight rates continue to rise

    Scan Global gains a foothold in Brazil with acquisition of Blu Logistics

    US East and Gulf Coast dockers ready to 'hit the streets' in 80 days

    Relaunch of MSC's Mustang service delayed by congestion at Singapore

    Airfreight rates ex-Asia 'surprisingly strong' through traditionally low period

    Cargo owners and truckers slam carriers' call to delay new D&D rules

    Shortage of reefer boxes plays havoc with India's export schedules

    Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'