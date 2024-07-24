Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue

ODFL: RISING DSV: GUIDANCE DSV: AIR VOLUME TRENDSDSV: GROSS PROFIT OUTLOOKDSV: AIR AND OCEAN STRENGTH DSV: REVENUE GROWTH DSV: 'TOUGH ROAD MARKET' DSV: CEO UPBEAT DSV: CONF CALL DHL: TEAMING UP WITH GOOGLEUPS: POOR DISPLAYDSV: UPSIDEMFT: NEW HIGHBA: CHINA DELIVERIESTSLA: ELON ON CHINA FSD UPSIDEKNIN: WHAT'S THE FREIGHT RATE MATEKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS VALUE IN THE PIPELINEKNIN: BOOKED UPUPS: PRICING POWER

ODFL: RISING DSV: GUIDANCE DSV: AIR VOLUME TRENDSDSV: GROSS PROFIT OUTLOOKDSV: AIR AND OCEAN STRENGTH DSV: REVENUE GROWTH DSV: 'TOUGH ROAD MARKET' DSV: CEO UPBEAT DSV: CONF CALL DHL: TEAMING UP WITH GOOGLEUPS: POOR DISPLAYDSV: UPSIDEMFT: NEW HIGHBA: CHINA DELIVERIESTSLA: ELON ON CHINA FSD UPSIDEKNIN: WHAT'S THE FREIGHT RATE MATEKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS VALUE IN THE PIPELINEKNIN: BOOKED UPUPS: PRICING POWER

Chittagong Port Credit Chittagong Port.
Credit Chittagong Port.
By

Bangladesh cargo flows have resumed after the government restored limited internet connections for airport, emergency services, hospitals and port operators last night.

The country’s imports and exports took a massive hit after internet connections were cut last Thursday and a curfew enforced on Saturday – although this has been partially lifted to facilitate shopping and business activities – in response to student protests over job quota reforms.

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association secretary general Ruhul Amin Sikder said depots had some 5,000 teu of laden containers ready for shipment.

“Today we are sending and bringing containers from the port,” he said, but he noted that with the internet outage impeding customs entries, some 8,000 to 10,000 teu of export containers could not be shipped during the chaos.

And even with flows moving again, he noted, only “a few trucks” were turning up with these laden containers.

Chittagong Port Authority spokesperson Omar Faruk said that as soon as they received an internet connection last night, customs procedures restarted, with some 2,500 teu processed by this morning, and expectations of hitting 3,500 tomorrow.

A dozen containerships were waiting at the outer anchorage of the port today.

On the air side, the cargo village at Dhaka Airport had also become jam-packed, with Nasir Ahmed Khan, VP of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, estimating that some 3,000 to 3,500 tonnes of cargo had not moved during the outages.

“More than a week will be needed to clear the backlog,” he said, although it was not clear whether this was based on a return to normal operating hours and functionality.

As things stand, the government has stated that a partial curfew would remain in place indefinitely, as well as restrictions on the internet, in response to the protests that have left nearly 200 people dead, including students.

The curfew will be lifted between the hours of 10am and 5pm, with offices permitted to operate from 11am to 3pm and internet access restricted to offices. All social media channels are blocked.

A customer update from Ligi Logistics, seen by The Loadstar, indicated that such conditions were likely to lead to a very real threat of a “blockage” at Dhaka Airport, with customs documentation hobbled by the reduced internet access.

And, while some garment factories in Dhaka may have re-opened, Ligi warned it was likely many would remain closed until the situation was resolved.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangladesh Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BFFA) Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Chittagong Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Dhaka Airport Protests air cargo market airfreight rates Bangladesh Fruits Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters’ Association Rates: the eternal tango

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage

    Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage

    Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya

    DSV – near-$4bn Schenker boost update

    More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena

    K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines

    New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo

    Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?

    Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion

    ONE snatches methanol crown, while Maersk does a u-turn on LNG

    Cargo logjam at Dhaka Airport as clearing and forwarding agents strike

    Maersk's new D&D calculations will only benefit 'liner pockets'

    RTR: Bahri drops out of bidding for DBahn's Schenker, sources say

    Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank

    Good year for box lines, says Yang Ming chief, but keep an eye on the market

    Etihad Cargo: Enhancing connectivity and capacity through partnerships