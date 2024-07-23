Shortage of reefer boxes plays havoc with India's export schedules
Indian cool chain shippers could miss some export order commitments to western buyers for the ...
KNIN: WHAT'S THE FREIGHT RATE MATEKNIN: IN THE PIPELINEKNIN: BOOKED UPUPS: PRICING POWER UPS: VOLUME IN THE MIXUPS: RETURNSUPS: USPS ONBOARDING ON TRACK UPS: BOLT-ON MEXICO DEAL WINUPS: BULLISH CEOMAERSK: DEFENSIVE AT LOWSFDX: UNDER PRESSURE POST-UPS INTERIMSUPS: CONF CALL LIVE KO: SOLID INTERIMS OUTUPS: SINKINGUPS: GUIDANCEUPS: BIG MISS UPS: MEXICAN DEAL DISCLOSED
KNIN: WHAT'S THE FREIGHT RATE MATEKNIN: IN THE PIPELINEKNIN: BOOKED UPUPS: PRICING POWER UPS: VOLUME IN THE MIXUPS: RETURNSUPS: USPS ONBOARDING ON TRACK UPS: BOLT-ON MEXICO DEAL WINUPS: BULLISH CEOMAERSK: DEFENSIVE AT LOWSFDX: UNDER PRESSURE POST-UPS INTERIMSUPS: CONF CALL LIVE KO: SOLID INTERIMS OUTUPS: SINKINGUPS: GUIDANCEUPS: BIG MISS UPS: MEXICAN DEAL DISCLOSED
Vizhinjam Port, touted as India’s “hub counter” to Colombo in Sri Lanka, is gaining interest from major carriers for transhipment calls.
According to industry sources, MSC has lined up an ad-hoc call at Vizhinjam this week, after Maersk docked the 8,714-teu San Fernando at the new harbour on 11 July, trialling commercial operations at the port.
The 2006-built MSC Roma – nominal capacity pegged at 9,200 teu – departed Le Havre on 2 July and is scheduled to berth at Vizhinjam on Friday, sources noted. Details of expected container moves were not available.
Over the past week, Vizhinjam has seen two feeder vessel calls to pick up containers offloaded from Maersk’s San Fernando for onward movement.
The Danish carrier, which wants to offer a more integrated logistics offering through its upcoming Gemini agreement with Hapag-Lloyd, was bullish on the potential of the new Indian hub after the trial run.
“We certainly look forward to seeing how we can bring more value to our customers through Vizhinjam Port,” said Maersk.
However, MSC has always been seen as a more potential liner customer for the Adani Group port, because of its strategic partnerships with the Indian conglomerate at Mundra and Ennore. Additionally, the Geneva-based carrier often holds unscheduled or extra calls at Mundra for regional transhipment, and it’s believed some of that trade could shift to Vizhinjam as operations scale up there.
Adani Ports MD Karan Adani has claimed that Vizhinjam has infrastructure comparable with the top global ports, with its state-of-the-art container-handling equipment and automated terminal management systems.
He said: “What we have already installed here is South Asia’s most advanced container handling technology.”
Adani believes Vizhinjam would facilitate direct transhipment for India’s containerised exports and imports, as opposed to relaying them over foreign hubs which makes shipping costlier and transits often unpredictable.
“Until now, despite India’s rising trade with the world, the country did not have a dedicated transhipment port, resulting in 75% of its transhipped cargo being handled by ports outside India,” said the company.
Meanwhile, Colombo has had significant capacity problems in recent months, as transhipment demand spiked from Red Sea-linked vessel diversions. This strain could give Vizhinjam a head start as Adani prepares to officially commission the project soon.
Sunil Vaswani, spokesperson for India’s Container Shipping Lines Association, noted: “Some of the key advantages the port [Vizhinham] offers are a 20-metre draught availability for berthing ultra-large container vessels, with capacity of up to 24,000 teu, and its proximity to the busy east-west international shipping axis, about 175 nautical miles from Colombo.”
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Prestige Falcon Houthi attack could be deadliest so far, with 16 crew missing
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
DSV – near-$4bn Schenker boost update
More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena
Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?
Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion
Intra-Asia services suffering as smaller box ships are diverted to long-haul trades
IATA 'taking a sledgehammer to problem that needs a little tack hammer'
Cargo logjam at Dhaka Airport as clearing and forwarding agents strike
ONE snatches methanol crown, while Maersk does a u-turn on LNG
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article