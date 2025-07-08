Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Blow for air cargo handler Celebi as Indian court upholds market ban

PM Celebi
By

Global airport ground handler Celebi Aviation’s efforts to re-enter the Indian market have hit a setback.

An Indian appeals court has rejected a petition by Celebi seeking relief from the 15 May abrupt cancellation of its licence to provide ground-handling services across ...

    Topics

    Celebi Aviation India India-Pakistan conflict Pakistan Turkish Airlines Cargo

