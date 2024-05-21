News Podcast | May 2024 | Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’, planning amid global turmoil with Seko Logistics

By LoadstarEditorial 21/05/2024

In this action-packed double-header episode, we go deep on supply chain and shipping strategy with two senior leaders from the logistics industry.

Part 1: Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’ (01.40-31.15)

First up, we take an in-depth look at Hapag-Lloyd’s ambitious ‘Strategy 2030’. Can the German carrier retain its top five ranking among container lines? What are its ship and terminal investment plans? What does its ‘Pure Play Plus’ strategy mean for forwarders and shippers, and can it achieve its bold sustainability goals?

We also explore the potential schedule reliability impact of Hapag-Lloyd’s Gemini Cooperation with Maersk, and examine whether the partnership’s hub and spoke strategy with limited direct port calls can deliver the performance and services that customers want.

Answering these questions and more is Matthias Dietrich, senior director for strategy at Hapag-Lloyd.

Part 2: Quickfire Freight Markets Q&A (31.35-50.10)

Later in the episode, brace yourself for a rapid-fire session on freight markets and supply chain choke points. Forget subtle transitions—today’s discussion cuts straight through the chaos of global logistics. Providing his sharp insights and engaging perspective is Brian Bourke, global chief commercial officer of Seko Logistics.

Guests

Matthias Dietrich, senior director strategy, Hapag-Lloyd

Brian Bourke, global chief commercial officer, Seko Logistics

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.

Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King & Associates for The Loadstar