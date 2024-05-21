News Podcast | May 2024 | Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’, planning amid global turmoil with Seko Logistics

Conf call redux: Pure play+ Hapag-Lloyd surprised, cautious and...
Why is it, what it is?
In this action-packed double-header episode, we go deep on supply chain and shipping strategy with two senior leaders from the logistics industry.
First up, we take an in-depth look at Hapag-Lloyd’s ambitious ‘Strategy 2030’. Can the German carrier retain its top five ranking among container lines? What are its ship and terminal investment plans? What does its ‘Pure Play Plus’ strategy mean for forwarders and shippers, and can it achieve its bold sustainability goals?
We also explore the potential schedule reliability impact of Hapag-Lloyd’s Gemini Cooperation with Maersk, and examine whether the partnership’s hub and spoke strategy with limited direct port calls can deliver the performance and services that customers want.
Answering these questions and more is Matthias Dietrich, senior director for strategy at Hapag-Lloyd.
Later in the episode, brace yourself for a rapid-fire session on freight markets and supply chain choke points. Forget subtle transitions—today’s discussion cuts straight through the chaos of global logistics. Providing his sharp insights and engaging perspective is Brian Bourke, global chief commercial officer of Seko Logistics.
Guests
Matthias Dietrich, senior director strategy, Hapag-Lloyd
Brian Bourke, global chief commercial officer, Seko Logistics
Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King & Associates for The Loadstar
Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'
Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity
East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up
Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall
E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market
US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches
Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce
Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity
Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market
CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles
USMX and ILA to start talks on new contract covering Atlantic coast ports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article