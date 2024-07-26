Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Midsummer Special 2024: What next for freight markets?

New government should 'put logistics at its heart' and address UK-EU trade friction
People across the UK are heading to the polling booths today, with the likelihood of ...
TFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISINGDSV: GUIDANCE
TFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISINGDSV: GUIDANCE
In this episode, The Loadstar Podcast examines the pivotal freight stories and trends shaping 2024.
Host Mike King and guests identify the winners and losers of the year so far and attempt to predict what will be the key market drivers over the rest of 2024 and into 2025.
They also explore the dynamics driving air and ocean markets, especially the evolving Red Sea situation, as they seek to explain the challenges currently facing those charged with designing freight procurement and inventory management strategies.
But with so much at stake for the world of logistics, the analysis begins with the looming US presidential election and its potential ramifications for global trade and geopolitics, not least the threat of new tariffs on US imports.
The discussion then moves on to analyse how e-commerce demand is restructuring air cargo dynamics, who is still in the running to buy DB Schenker, looming changes to the container shipping alliance system and the financial challenges SMEs face when they use IATA’s CASS payment system.
Mike and guests also consider whether it’s justified for commentators to compare current supply chain challenges with those encountered during the Covid pandemic.
Guests:
James Hookham, director, Global Shippers Forum
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar
Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.
Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
DSV – near-$4bn Schenker boost update
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article