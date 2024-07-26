Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Midsummer Special 2024: What next for freight markets?

By LoadstarEditorial 26/07/2024

In this episode, The Loadstar Podcast examines the pivotal freight stories and trends shaping 2024.

Host Mike King and guests identify the winners and losers of the year so far and attempt to predict what will be the key market drivers over the rest of 2024 and into 2025.

They also explore the dynamics driving air and ocean markets, especially the evolving Red Sea situation, as they seek to explain the challenges currently facing those charged with designing freight procurement and inventory management strategies.

But with so much at stake for the world of logistics, the analysis begins with the looming US presidential election and its potential ramifications for global trade and geopolitics, not least the threat of new tariffs on US imports.

The discussion then moves on to analyse how e-commerce demand is restructuring air cargo dynamics, who is still in the running to buy DB Schenker, looming changes to the container shipping alliance system and the financial challenges SMEs face when they use IATA’s CASS payment system.

Mike and guests also consider whether it’s justified for commentators to compare current supply chain challenges with those encountered during the Covid pandemic.

Guests:

James Hookham, director, Global Shippers Forum

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.