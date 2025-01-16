Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Loadstar Podcast | January 2025 | Container shipping 2025: Hapag-Lloyd outlook, Swire’s transpacific strategy and Scan Global’s insights

JBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWNKNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW TGT: YIELD RETURNPLD: REBOUND MATTERSAMZN: MULTI-BILLION LONG-TERM MEXICO INVESTMENTDSV: WEAKENING TO TWO-MONTH LOWSKNIN: ANOTHER LOW PG: STABLE YIELDAAPL: GAUGING EXPECTATIONSXOM: GO GREEN NOWKNIN: BOUNCING OFF NEW LOWS HON: BREAK-UP PRESSURE

In this special episode of The Loadstar podcast, host Mike King unpacks a turbulent start to the year for container shipping. With major developments like the averted US port strikes, new container shipping alliances, and a wave of fresh regulations, the stakes are high for global supply chains.

Henrik Schilling, Hapag-Lloyd’s Managing Director for Global Commercial Development, discusses the impacts of port productivity differentials, alliance restructuring, and ambitious plans to boost schedule reliability via the carrier’s Gemini Cooperation with Maersk.

Harry Stones, President of Swire Shipping North America, shares details about the Sun Chief Express service and its innovative offering on the transpacific trade.

Meanwhile, Gavin van Marle, Managing Editor of The Loadstar, and Daniel Cacciotti, Global Head of Ocean Freight at Scan Global Logistics, tackle the geopolitical challenges posed by tariffs, sanctions, and tensions in the South China Sea, along with strategies for navigating a fractured trade landscape.

Guests

Henrik Schilling, Managing Director, Global Commercial Development, Hapag-Lloyd

Daniel Cacciotti, Global Head of Ocean Freight, Scan Global Logistics

Harry Stones, President, Swire Shipping North America

Click here to listen to the episode on SPOTIFY

Click here to listen to the episode on APPLE PODCASTS

Click here to receive every episode in your inbox 

Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for ‘The Loadstar’.

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.

