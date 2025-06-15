Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the rise in ship fires and heightening geopolitical tension.  

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane gets listeners up to speed with the recent update in President Trump’s tariff legal battle, while Ms Goldstone explains how air cargo is responding to suppressed US demand.  

Ms Lennane then reveals how market factors shaped the most recent air freight rate report.  

The Loadstar’s managing ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

    Most read news

    Four crew members still missing as Wan Hai 503 continues to burn

    Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship

    Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen

    MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on

    Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz

    'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil

    Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest

    European port congestion easing – for now

    DSV insiders hit back at Kuehne & DHL GF – got a 'pro integration' going

    CMA CGM 'testing the water' of the Suez Canal for more services

    Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark

    More legal trouble in India for MSC: feeder vessel detained after box ship disasters

    Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast

    MSC to hold 15% global container terminal market share after Hutch buy

    EXCLUSIVE: Schenker top exec departs 'One DSV' – fishing continues (Part 1)

    DHL makes €500m bid to increase its presence in 'fast-growing Gulf markets'