News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/06/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the rise in ship fires and heightening geopolitical tension.

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane gets listeners up to speed with the recent update in President Trump’s tariff legal battle, while Ms Goldstone explains how air cargo is responding to suppressed US demand.

Ms Lennane then reveals how market factors shaped the most recent air freight rate report.

The Loadstar’s managing ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN