News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama

News in Brief Podcast | Week 23 | Transport Logistic and volatile transpacific
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the rise in ship fires and heightening geopolitical tension.
The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane gets listeners up to speed with the recent update in President Trump’s tariff legal battle, while Ms Goldstone explains how air cargo is responding to suppressed US demand.
Ms Lennane then reveals how market factors shaped the most recent air freight rate report.
