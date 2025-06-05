The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025

By Charlotte Goldstone 05/06/2025

Missed Munich? Or too many meetings to get out on the floor? In this episode of The Loadstar Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone compiles snippets of her interviews at Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe.

Hear from CEOs and executives at Hapag-Lloyd, Lufthansa Cargo, Maersk, and Etihad Cargo – just to name a few – about what is driving supply chains and how major players are adapting.

Topics covered include customs compliance, demand predictions, ecommerce, rates and contracting, among ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN