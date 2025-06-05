The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025

Receive FREE Newsletter
Missed Munich? Or too many meetings to get out on the floor? In this episode of The Loadstar Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone compiles snippets of her interviews at Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe.  

Hear from CEOs and executives at Hapag-Lloyd, Lufthansa Cargo, Maersk, and Etihad Cargo – just to name a few – about what is driving supply chains and how major players are adapting. 

Topics covered include customs compliance, demand predictions, ecommerce, rates and contracting, among ...

    Topics

    Air Cargo Europe 2025 American Airlines Cargo AP Moller - Maersk Cargolux CHAMP Cargosystems Hapag-Lloyd Lufthansa Cargo Qatar Airways Cargo Transport Logistic 2025

