Loadstar Leader: Tariffs and trade – if it ain't broke, why try to 'fix' it?
At the same time as President Trump was claiming a deal had been struck with ...
US department store chain Kohl’s is working closely with suppliers and vendors to tweak its inventory strategy, a choreography of real-time adjustments in response to demand shifts and a reduction of exposure to origins facing elevated US tariffs.
This effort leverages a ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Four crew members still missing as Wan Hai 503 continues to burn
Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship
Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer
Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen
MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on
'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil
Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest
European port congestion easing – for now
CMA CGM 'testing the water' of the Suez Canal for more services
Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark
DSV insiders hit back at Kuehne & DHL GF – got a 'pro integration' going
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article