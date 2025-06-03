Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Hapag chief bullish on demand growth, 'thanks to higher schedule reliability'

HLAG_Rolf_Habben_Jansen_310_edit
Photo: Hapag-Lloyd
By

Hapag Lloyd expects its above-average Q1 market growth to sustain in Q2, CEO Rolf Habben Jensen told The Loadstar on the sidelines of the Transport Logistic conference in Munich. 

The Loadstar previously reported how Hapag-Loyd’s Q1 carryings had grown 9% year on year, to 3.3m teu – double Container Trade Statistics’ market average of 4.2%. 

“I think that’s largely because of the network we have right now,” explained Mr Habben Jensen. “We have this higher schedule reliability, which has two big benefits ...

