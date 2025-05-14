By Gavin van Marle 14/05/2025

As it presented its first-quarter financial results today, Hapag-Lloyd cautioned that any cargo surge following the US-China trade tariff hiatus was likely to be short-lived.

The German carrier saw Q1 group revenues rise 15% year on year to reach $5.3bn, while EBITDA was up 17%, at $1.1bn, and EBIT up 45%, to $500m.

As previously indicated, Hapag-Lloyd’s carryings, which grew 9% year on year, to 3.3m teu, were double the market growth of 4.2%, according to Container Trade Statistics (CTS), while its ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN