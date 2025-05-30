Forwarders welcome MSC decision to continue 'critical' South Africa-USEC service
South Africa’s freight forwarders have welcomed a decision by MSC to continue its direct weekly ...
Ocean schedule reliability is at its highest in 17 months, according to Sea Intelligence, which adds there is a clear pattern emerging between the alliances.
According to the analyst’s data for April, overall schedule reliability was 58.7%, the best since November 2023.
Striving to stay true to their ambitious promise of delivering 90%, Gemini duo Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd were the only carriers in the top 13 by size with schedule reliability of more than 70%.
Danish carrier Maersk topped the ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article