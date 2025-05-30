Receive FREE Newsletter
Liner schedule reliability improving, with Gemini carriers leading the way

dreamstime_m_5993894
ID 5993894 © Elgris29 | Dreamstime.com
By

Ocean schedule reliability is at its highest in 17 months, according to Sea Intelligence, which adds there is a clear pattern emerging between the alliances.  

According to the analyst’s data for April, overall schedule reliability was 58.7%, the best since November 2023.  

Striving to stay true to their ambitious promise of delivering 90%, Gemini duo Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd were the only carriers in the top 13 by size with schedule reliability of more than 70%.  

Danish carrier Maersk topped the ...

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Evergreen Gemini cooperation Hapag-Lloyd MSC Ocean Alliance Premier Alliance Schedule reliability Sea Intelligence

