Loadstar Podcast | February 2025 | Shippers vs carriers: ‘A vessel on time is a black swan event’

Trump moves into the Oval Office and supply chains enter unchartered waters
Donald Trump has vowed to unleash a raft of decrees from “day one” of his ...
R: IN LINEGXO: TRADING UPDATE TIMEMAERSK: ROARING BACKFDX: TAILWINDSFDX: WHAT TO EXPECTKO: ABOUT ALL THAT TARIFF NONSENSEKO: PROCUREMENTKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT OUTSIDE OF THE USKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT IN THE USKO: TRADING UPDATE HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING GM: SUPPLY CHAIN WOESMAERSK: ROTTERDAM TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONSATSG: OWNERSHIP UPDATE
In this episode of The Loadstar Podcast, host Mike King sits down with James Hookham, of the Global Shippers Forum, and Bjorn Vang Jensen, EVP ocean at Easy Speed International Logistics, to unpack the chaos and uncertainty defining global shipping in 2025.
From fluctuating spot rates to geopolitical shakeups, tariff wars to the failures of container lines, they explore why shippers are feeling dazed, confused, and apprehensive. Is the freight industry stuck in a ‘permacrisis’, or is there another way forward that delivers win-wins instead of zero-sum outcomes?
Guests
Bjorn Vang Jensen, EVP, ocean, Easy Speed International Logistics
James Hookham, director, Global Shippers Forum
