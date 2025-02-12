Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Loadstar Podcast | February 2025 | Shippers vs carriers: ‘A vessel on time is a black swan event’

News_podcast_editorial_ page_ image
In this episode of The Loadstar Podcast, host Mike King sits down with James Hookham, of the Global Shippers Forum, and Bjorn Vang Jensen, EVP ocean at Easy Speed International Logistics, to unpack the chaos and uncertainty defining global shipping in 2025.

From fluctuating spot rates to geopolitical shakeups, tariff wars to the failures of container lines, they explore why shippers are feeling dazed, confused, and apprehensive. Is the freight industry stuck in a ‘permacrisis’, or is there another way forward that delivers win-wins instead of zero-sum outcomes?

Guests

Bjorn Vang Jensen, EVP, ocean, Easy Speed International Logistics

James Hookham, director, Global Shippers Forum

 

Click here to listen to the episode on SPOTIFY

Click here to listen to the episode on APPLE PODCASTS

Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your streaming platform of choice by searching for ‘The Loadstar’.

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.

Be the first to get our podcasts by subscribing to the podcast bulletin

Comment on this article

    Topics

    Easy Speed International Logistics Global Shippers Forum The Loadstar Podcast

