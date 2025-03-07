Loadstar Podcast | TPM25 special: Under Trump's cloud - when it rains shipping news, it pours

TPM: Declining shipments will drive consolidation in US LTL sector
A gloomy outlook for demand and rates in the US trucking market will drive consolidation ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article