By Alessandro Pasetti 07/05/2024

The ’2023 Super League Ace’ title within the DHL Group was confirmed in the first quarter (Q1 24): untouchable DHL Supply Chain enjoyed very healthy growth in the first three months of the year at Ebit level.

Moreover: Group 2024 guidance was maintained. And then forget PeP Germany, which is non-core for us…

… and, incidentally, has increasingly become non-core for the group over the past 15 years (click to expand the table below).

A lonely wolf in the portfolio in early 2024 ...

