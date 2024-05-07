Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DHL Group: Forwarding burns cash, Supply Chain outshines the rest

Boring
ID 60636703 © Evgeny Ustyuzhanin | Dreamstime.com
By

The ’2023 Super League Ace’ title within the DHL Group was confirmed in the first quarter (Q1 24): untouchable DHL Supply Chain enjoyed very healthy growth in the first three months of the year at Ebit level.

Moreover: Group 2024 guidance was maintained. And then forget PeP Germany, which is non-core for us…

… and, incidentally, has increasingly become non-core for the group over the past 15 years (click to expand the table below).

A lonely wolf in the portfolio in early 2024 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER
Advertisement

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DHL Global Forwarding DHL Supply Chain DP-DHL integrated logistics Watch the downside 1.0 DB Schenker DSV M&A radar Panalpina Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    'I'm scared', says Boeing whistleblower, after two others suffer mysterious deaths

    Shipper frustration as spot rates rise alongside demand, and cargo is rolled

    Indian trade disrupted as port congestion forces liner services to skip calls

    Don't get too confident for Q2, market risks haven't disappeared, warns Yang Ming chief

    Flexport's newly liveried aircraft ready as business looks up

    Rail strike looming in Canada: it will come 'at the worst possible time'

    Q1 'better than expected' for Maersk – but 'there's more pressure to come'

    Airfreight contracts begin to reflect threat of a Q4 capacity crunch

    Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on

    Red Sea: Aries crew free, but more escalation on the way as box ships flee

    Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount

    CMA CGM to launch China-Mexico express shipping service

    Ocean Alliance carriers switch ULCVs from North Europe to the Med

    Air cargo market shows ‘positive dynamic’ – but how long will it last?

    HMM and SM Line exchange slots on transpacific routes to boost sales

    Lost tax revenue may trigger authorities to re-visit their de minimis threshold