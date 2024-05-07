Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll
German logistics giant DHL saw group operating profit (Ebit) in the first quarter decline by ...
The ’2023 Super League Ace’ title within the DHL Group was confirmed in the first quarter (Q1 24): untouchable DHL Supply Chain enjoyed very healthy growth in the first three months of the year at Ebit level.
Moreover: Group 2024 guidance was maintained. And then forget PeP Germany, which is non-core for us…
… and, incidentally, has increasingly become non-core for the group over the past 15 years (click to expand the table below).
A lonely wolf in the portfolio in early 2024 ...
