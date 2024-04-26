DHL Group's approach to reducing emissions – clearer path forward

DHL Group: 'Globalisation at a record high'
DHL Group’s approach to reducing emissions: A clearer path forward
Bonn/Germany, April 26, 2024: DHL Group welcomes the recent clarification from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) regarding emissions reduction strategies. We believe offsetting is a less promising method of reducing CO2e; therefore, it plays no role in the calculation of the company’s climate targets, carbon footprint and measures. DHL Group appreciates that the statement focuses on environmental attribute certificates for Scope 3 reduction, which the company interprets as a positive sign for the acceptance of Book & Claim.
As one of the world’s largest logistics providers, we advocate for Book & Claim. With this more transparent and accountable approach, we can assist our customers in tracking their emissions reductions and ensure that they are validated by a third party, promoting transparency and accountability throughout the process. The approach is part of DHL’s GoGreen Plus service portfolio.
Yin Zou, Head of Corporate Strategy and Corporate Development at DHL Group, emphasizes: “Book & Claim not only enables us to measure and validate emissions reductions accurately but also fosters investments in renewable energy and sustainable practices. This approach aligns with our continuous commitment to drive positive environmental change in our industry while meeting our business goals.”
Book & Claim plays a crucial role regarding sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It facilitates the development and adoption of SAF. This aligns with our commitment to reducing emissions from air transportation, as SAF currently offers the only viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Through Book and Claim, we aim to increase the availability and use of SAF in our operations, ultimately contributing to our goal of over 30 percent sustainable fuel use by 2030.
