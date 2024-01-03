Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Profiteering in a 'snapback' year

dreamstime_xs_180168300
Photo 180168300 © Volodymyr Polotovskyi | Dreamstime.com
By

WELCOME BACK!

You were missed.

Over Christmas…

…we digested the strong dose of Red Sea-related uncertainty and how it will benefit container shipping. The longer it may last, the better… for carriers and their prominent B2B supply chain ’partners’ at least.

With growing talk in our circles that COP28 in Dubai came at the right time for the major carriers to co-ordinate their actions as Q4 23 shaped up to be a massive cash drain for most, the behemoth from Copenhagen looked to resume ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk DB Schenker DP-DHL DSV Hapag-Lloyd inventory MSC Pump up the volumes Red Sea Takeover Talk Container shortages Empty containers Flexport Suez Canal Vespucci Maritime

    Most Read

    Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack

    Hapag-Lloyd continues transit via the Cape of Good Hope

    Air cargo market has 'normalised', but earnings will fall, says KAL chief

    Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms

    Market forces will trump attempts to make air freight greener

    Profiteering in a 'snapback' year

    DSV expands presence to strengthen support for the diverse industries

    Cargobot announces expansion into Europe with its transportation tools

    Kuehne+Nagel pioneers carbon insetting for electric trucks

    Mark Tapper steps up as new CEO of Palletforce

    Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar

    Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo

    Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable

    Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers