Profiteering in a 'snapback' year

Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
The new year has not got off to a good start for European importers, who ...
…we digested the strong dose of Red Sea-related uncertainty and how it will benefit container shipping. The longer it may last, the better… for carriers and their prominent B2B supply chain ’partners’ at least.
With growing talk in our circles that COP28 in Dubai came at the right time for the major carriers to co-ordinate their actions as Q4 23 shaped up to be a massive cash drain for most, the behemoth from Copenhagen looked to resume ...
Supply chains are in chaos, as it appears even the power of the US Navy ...
PRESS RELEASE 26/12/2023 Geneva, Switzerland 26 December 2023 – MSC confirms that on 26 December 2023 the container ...
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports: The operator of the world’s second-largest container ship fleet will resume sending ...
Headwinds, tailwinds and ill winds…
Ladies and gents…
