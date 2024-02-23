Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules
Ocean carriers are struggling to maintain weekly sailings from Asia to Europe via the Cape ...
The “Red Sea charade”.
That’s how a few in our circles now label the events that have disrupted global trade in the past 70 days of a war where footage available to all of us in the digital age comes… at a premium, to put it mildly.
Regardless of where you stand
It’s indeed 10 weeks since the box lines began re-routing around the Cape of Good Hope…
… and it’s a lot quieter on several fronts. ’Trouble here, trouble there, trouble everywhere’: fear’s ...
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict
MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team
Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon
The longer you delay digital transformation, the further you fall behind
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains
Mexican rail freight ambitions could provide Panama Canal alternative
