Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates

evergreen-ever-glory-port-of-rotterdam-authority-e1564044596487-1024x468
By

Taiwan carrier Evergreen said yesterday it believed the escalation of Israel-Iran tensions means the Red Sea crisis would continue well into Q2 and, as this is keeping freight rates up, customers had been quick to sign long-term transpacific shipping contracts.

GM Wu Kuang Hui said: “Contract negotiations are in full swing and we’re quite optimistic, as customers are eager for discussions, regardless of freight rate levels.

“At the start of the year, customers were taking their time to decide on signing contracts, because rates were much higher than a year ago. Customers know now that if they don’t sign a contract now, they must pay the spot rates.”

 

Listen to this clip from the latest episode of The Loadstar Podcast to hear about what escalating conflict in the Middle east means for supply chains:

Speaking prior to this morning’s news of an Israeli strike on Iran, Mr Wu added that liner operators were expected to continue detouring their vessels round the Cape of Good Hope.

He explained: “The detours mean operators have to add one or two more ships to maintain weekly services to customers. Even if they maintain weekly operations, it is inevitable that the slot supply will be limited, due to the different sizes of ships invested. Current freight rates show that the gap between supply and demand in the market is still there.”

And, while the Panama Canal Authority has been gradually increasing transit numbers, as the rainy season approaches, Mr Wu said they remained below pre-restriction levels.

Meanwhile, Mr Wu said, Evergreen’s performance for Q1 24 was expected to beat forecasts, as the Red Sea crisis had absorbed 5% of the estimated tonnage glut. Data submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange shows Q1 revenue at TW$88.63bn ($2.77bn), up 33% year on year.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cape of Good Hope Evergreen Marine Corporation Houthis Panama Canal Authority Red Sea Crisis CMA CGM DP World Hapag Llloyd Jeddah Maersk Red Sea Gateway Terminal Saudi Railway Co.

    Most Read

    MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'

    Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali

    Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

    Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker

    Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again

    Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace

    'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates

    Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports

    Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai

    Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

    US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie

    Soaring air freight rates may level out as summer capacity takes off

    Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service

    Ammonia, not methanol, will be the 'green fuel of the future'

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled