'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction
Sharp Meyer, no kidding, it’s bad out there
We may soon expand on integrated logistics (and its defensiveness in the downturn drawing from our ’only one model rocks in the down cycle’) but to get there, today we flag the change of attitude towards one of the prominent IL representatives: DHL Group.
Following its Q4/annual numbers, analysts have rushed to revise their models, with several recommendations reflecting the new 2024 reality for the German group.
Reminder: one argument previously made for weakness on the stock market was the “DB Schenker ...
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper
E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns
Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article