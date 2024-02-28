Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...

ALB
ID 1501332 © James Warren | Dreamstime.com
By

Just as a difficult earnings season drags on for transport and logistics (T&L), with the major highlight this week the upcoming Q4/annual numbers of Kuehne + Nagel to be released on Friday, it’s a great time for us to talk to specialists about business models that may have to be rethought or tweaked, new visions and new opportunities.

Focus: corporate finance.

While earlier this month I had the pleasure of talking to Hans Willam of Hamburg-based Worldwide Consultants in Logistics – whose ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Break-up DP-DHL integrated logistics Vertical consolidation On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World

    Unexpected bonus for NOOs as demand for charters increases

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    Logistics players expand operations as near-shoring boosts US-Mexico traffic

    Red tape and emissions trading: ETS hits non-EU shipowners hard