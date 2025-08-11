Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Maersk optimism may just be to 'keep their spirits (and share price) up'

Maersk
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Maersk’s bullish full-year profit expectation has surprised stakeholders amid the heightened market uncertainty – but there may be a reason the carrier is so confident.

In its Q2 earnings results report last week, the Danish carrier raised its EBITDA projection to between $8bn and $9.5bn, from ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Drewry Global Shippers Forum (GSF) Sea Intelligence Xeneta