By Alessandro Pasetti 09/04/2024

Carrier rates-related hysteria has been a dominant factor ever since the Red Sea Crisis unfolded, yet for all the noise made in some circles, certainly not Premium’s, it looks like now is the time to focus, once again, on balance sheets. And fundamentals.

Knowing that, in fact, sea freight rates can (steeply) rise and fall (quickly) but several carriers are (at least partly) hedged against those swings given contractural obligations that, in turn, protect their clients, the shippers, from short-term volatility ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN