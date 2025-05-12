Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Investors beware: 'Outsize returns' not available in T&L

dreamstime_s_146364985
© Hongjian Su
By

As noted in Loadstar Premium last week, Flexport’s Ryan Petersen has been taking to many airwaves in recent weeks, ramping up the publicity.

Or, as Premium’s Ale Pasetti put it: “It looks a lot like the soft launch of his own roadshow: to test the water, that is, and gain as much visibility as possible… and that’s where any roadshow usually starts, pitching old and new investors, in my personal experience.” 

VC-funded Flexport is – again – hoping for profitability this ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    private equity Snapshot Venture capital

    Most read news

    Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe

    Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group

    Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'

    Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'

    Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping

    Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes

    MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary

    India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks

    Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US

    Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded

    Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions

    Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads

    Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives

    Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'

    Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts

    Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'