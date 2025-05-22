By Alessandro Pasetti 22/05/2025

Forward Air (FWRD) again topped the Worst Performers’ List in our US demo portfolio during a choppy session of trade yesterday, as complacency…

… suddenly turned into fear…

… surprising even the wisest and most experienced investor*, as you can tell from the table above.

(*Click to expand the screen grabs above and all others below.)

Oh no, again…

On another bad day, the troubled logistics provider from Tennessee lodged a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission confirming the amount of stock that existing ...

