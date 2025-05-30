By Alessandro Pasetti 30/05/2025

Regardless of the bullish narrative* concerning the achievements of Denmark’s Scan Global Logistics (SGL) in the first quarter (Q1 25), disclosed on 20 May, the bullet question in Premium’s marketplace is: how is private equity (PE) really faring in asset-light transport & logistics?

(*We don’t have to look any further than here and here.)

Let’s look.

All good on the surface

The forwarder, owned by CVC Capital Partners for just over two years – at the start of 2025 rightly predicting ’a bumpy’ road ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN