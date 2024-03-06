By Alessandro Pasetti 06/03/2024

Delightful surprise(s) delivered on time to you by DHL Group.

Right?

Right! The first one…

On DB Schenker (DBS), shared with you by yours truly here earlier on.

Essentially confirming our 26 January take on DHL’s lack of appetite for DBS.

DHL is out.

Lovely

Moreover.

It was the first time since the departure of Frank Appel that DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer took full control of the room in the conference call with analysts that followed the release of Q4/annual numbers by the German powerhouse.

It was a superb ...

