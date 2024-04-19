By Alessandro Pasetti 19/04/2024

It’s a recurring theme for die-hard sources in our marketplace: for M&A-hungry DSV to grow inorganically, the thinking goes, it would make a lot of sense to target a US-listed 3PL, either Expeditors (EXPD) or CH Robinson (CHRW).

Particularly the (weakened) latter now, whether or not a friendly approach is doable.

Hostile

However, several investors disagree, thinking that unfriendly corporate action is not the way to go, while a few others aren’t even sure big deals are strategically relevant, let alone value-accretive, in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN