'Opportunistic' takeover bid for UK Royal Mail rebuffed
UK Royal Mail holding company IDS has rejected an “opportunistic” takeover offer by Czech billionaire ...
It’s a recurring theme for die-hard sources in our marketplace: for M&A-hungry DSV to grow inorganically, the thinking goes, it would make a lot of sense to target a US-listed 3PL, either Expeditors (EXPD) or CH Robinson (CHRW).
Particularly the (weakened) latter now, whether or not a friendly approach is doable.
Hostile
However, several investors disagree, thinking that unfriendly corporate action is not the way to go, while a few others aren’t even sure big deals are strategically relevant, let alone value-accretive, in ...
