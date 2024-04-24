By Gavin van Marle 24/04/2024

Hamburg terminal and intermodal operator HHLA is set to expand its central European rail network, agreeing to acquire a 51% stake in Austria-based intermodal firm Roland Spedition for an undisclosed amount.

Roland Spedition operates a network of intermodal services between Austrian rail hubs and the north European ports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Antwerp and Rotterdam, as well as the Adriatic ports of Trieste and Koper, and handles around 130,000 teu per year.

Its current shareholders and joint-MDs, Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall, will retain a 49% stake and remain with the company; they said the deal would allow it to significantly expand its network as it is integrated into HHLA’s Metrans intermodal subsidiary.

“After careful consideration, we decided to bring a partner on board. In HHLA, we have found a strong strategic partner to help us develop Roland sustainably over the long term,” they said.

“It’s not just sustainability and digital innovation that are important to us, but above all the expansion of our range of routes,” they added.

Angela Titzrath, HHLA CEO, said: “Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall have developed Roland into a ‘best-in-class’ service provider for intermodal, climate-friendly transport, as well as a reliable partner for its international customers and the port of Hamburg.

“Roland is thus an extraordinary addition to our service portfolio in the European intermodal market and decisively strengthens the connection between the port of Hamburg and the important Austrian market. We intend to continue this success story together,” she added.

Roland Spedition’s 50 staff will also remain with the company, while the closing of the transaction remains subject to scrutiny by competition regulators.