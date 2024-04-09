Belgium's Bpost will boost logistics ambitions with Staci takeover
Belgian postal service provider Bpost is eyeing a €1.3bn ($1.41bn) acquisition of French logistics company ...
Dachser has continued to eat into food logistics, with the acquisition of Brummer Logistik in Germany, and Brummer Logistic Solutions in Austria.
The Brummer Group, which employs about 950 people and recorded revenues of €128m last year, making it a leading food logistics provider in central Europe. It has a refrigerated and frozen facility in Bavaria, as well as storage in Austria.
“Flows of goods from all over Europe are thus strategically consolidated right next to the border, facilitating the optimal utilisation of transport capacity and greater efficiency in transit times,” said Dachser in a release.
Brummer was also one of the founders of the European Food Network, together with Dachser.
In a joint statement, Hans Brummer and Simone Brummer-Leebmann, managing directors and now former owners of Brummer, said: “Being a part of Dachser’s European network opens up additional opportunities for growth. We’re therefore taking our partnership, which has developed over the years, to the next level. We’re strengthening our long-term position in the market and offering our customers new opportunities for cross-border food groupage transports and contract logistics services.”
For Dachser, it is another step in what is proving to be a tenacious M&A spree. Last year’s acquisitions included Müller Fresh Food Logistics in the Netherlands, ACA International in Australia and New Zealand, Frigoscandia in Sweden and the buy-outs of its joint-venture partners in Japan, Italy and South Africa.
2023 saw it spent nearly €250m on acquisitions, while it has some €500m at its disposal for purchases this year.
CEO Burkhard Eling said last month: “In 2023, we deliberately took a countercyclical and farsighted approach to investments, we completed our European groupage network in Italy, with the third-largest acquisition of our company history. We tapped key food logistics markets in the Benelux and Nordic countries. Moreover, we now have our own locations in the large overseas markets of Japan and Australia.
“In pursuit of our goal of becoming the world’s most integrated logistics provider, we are continuing to invest in expanding and enhancing our networks, in digitalisation, in climate action and, of course, in our employees,” he added.
