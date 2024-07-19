By Dirk Engelmann and Gaurang Shastri 19/07/2024

Following stable demand during 2023, the contract logistics sector is expected to increase by over 4% globally in 2024 in real terms. This growth extends to Europe (0.2% to 1.0%) and North America (1.6% to 3.8%), according to Transport Intelligence (Ti) projections.

Besides the resiliency of demand and visibility provided by multi-year contracts, several other factors are fueling M&A activity including (i) 3PL’s ongoing push to offer differentiated end-to-end capabilities; (ii) shippers/BCOs desire to reduce complexity by working with fewer logistics ...

