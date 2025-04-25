By Gavin van Marle 25/04/2025

It is beginning to look increasingly likely that the sale of Hutchison’s Panama Ports Company (PPC) is to be bifurcated from the sale of the global rump of the business to the TiL-BlackRock consortium.

Clearly, it’s become ensnared in the multi-faceted supply chain-geopolitik that is disrupting the entire market, and it seems to this writer that the odds are shortening that PPC might be carved out of the Hutch acquisition if it becomes too much more of a drag.

Panama prognosis

But it ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN