By Gavin van Marle 10/04/2025

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its deadline for a decision on GXO’s takeover of Wincanton by a further two months.

In February, the CMA declined to greenlight the full takeover of Wincanton by GXO on the basis that the deal would likely “reduce competition in the supply of dedicated warehousing services to grocery customers in the UK”.

In response GXO offered the CMA two possible remedial actions – the Divestment Remedy Proposal which would see it sell Wincanton’s ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN