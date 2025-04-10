Receive FREE Newsletter
News / UK competition regulator extends GXO-Wincanton decision day

Wincanton trucks
By

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its deadline for a decision on GXO’s takeover of Wincanton by a further two months.

In February, the CMA declined to greenlight the full takeover of Wincanton by GXO on the basis that the deal would likely “reduce competition in the supply of dedicated warehousing services to grocery customers in the UK”.

In response GXO offered the CMA two possible remedial actions – the Divestment Remedy Proposal which would see it sell Wincanton’s ...

    Antitrust Investigations Competition and Markets Authority GXO Takeover Talk Wincanton

