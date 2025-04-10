EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
DSV has cleared a major hurdle in its planned acquisition of DB Schenker after the ...
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its deadline for a decision on GXO’s takeover of Wincanton by a further two months.
In February, the CMA declined to greenlight the full takeover of Wincanton by GXO on the basis that the deal would likely “reduce competition in the supply of dedicated warehousing services to grocery customers in the UK”.
In response GXO offered the CMA two possible remedial actions – the Divestment Remedy Proposal which would see it sell Wincanton’s ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
