New senior management team for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover

By Gavin van Marle 15/04/2025

Following its clearance by competition regulators to complete its acquisition of DB Schenker, Danish freight forwarder DSV has announced a series of management changes at the newly merged entity.

DSV said that it was now scheduled to formally complete the deal on 30 April.

It also announced that current DB Schenker Europe region chief executive Helmut Schweighofer will become the new chief executive of the combined of the Road Division.

He will replace current DSV executive Søren Schmidt, “who has decided to continue ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN