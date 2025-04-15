New senior management team for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover

DSV announces changes to its executive management team
PRESS RELEASE DSV announces changes to its executive management 15 APRIL 2025 After obtaining all regulatory clearances for ...
Following its clearance by competition regulators to complete its acquisition of DB Schenker, Danish freight forwarder DSV has announced a series of management changes at the newly merged entity.
DSV said that it was now scheduled to formally complete the deal on 30 April.
It also announced that current DB Schenker Europe region chief executive Helmut Schweighofer will become the new chief executive of the combined of the Road Division.
He will replace current DSV executive Søren Schmidt, “who has decided to continue ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Hapag 'took the bigger risk' when it signed up to Gemini, says Maersk
'Restoring America's maritime dominance' – stop laughing at the back of the class
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article