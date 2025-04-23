American shrimpers welcome plan to 'make seafood great again'
Fish and seafood supply chains could be set to change following a US plan to ...
Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has announced a suspension of freighter operations from 16 August for major infrastructure upgrades.
MIAL, managed by Adani Group, is India’s second-busiest air cargo gateway, with 2024 volumes up 17% year on year, according to data. It is said to have a network of some 24 airlines using freighters.
“We need to carry out multiple works on airside, including building a new taxiway to enhance the capacity of the runway and bring ...
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article