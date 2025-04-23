By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 23/04/2025

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has announced a suspension of freighter operations from 16 August for major infrastructure upgrades.

MIAL, managed by Adani Group, is India’s second-busiest air cargo gateway, with 2024 volumes up 17% year on year, according to data. It is said to have a network of some 24 airlines using freighters.

“We need to carry out multiple works on airside, including building a new taxiway to enhance the capacity of the runway and bring ...

