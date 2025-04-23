By Charlotte Goldstone 23/04/2025

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has ruled that Israeli carrier Zim violated the US Shipping Act and must pay Samsung Electronics America (SEA) some $3.7m.

Yesterday, the FMC finalised its ruling on a complaint by SEA in October 2022 that Zim engaged in “unreasonable practices, retaliation, refusal to deal, and [sent] improper invoices for home appliance products shipped to the United States”.

Specifically, SEA alleged that Zim “shifted responsibility for demurrage and detention (D&D) charges in store-door moves”, citing unreasonable practices ...

