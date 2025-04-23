Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
US exporters could face demurrage, detention, destruction of cargo, or return costs, after reports suggest ...
The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has ruled that Israeli carrier Zim violated the US Shipping Act and must pay Samsung Electronics America (SEA) some $3.7m.
Yesterday, the FMC finalised its ruling on a complaint by SEA in October 2022 that Zim engaged in “unreasonable practices, retaliation, refusal to deal, and [sent] improper invoices for home appliance products shipped to the United States”.
Specifically, SEA alleged that Zim “shifted responsibility for demurrage and detention (D&D) charges in store-door moves”, citing unreasonable practices ...
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article