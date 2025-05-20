In what could be one of the shortest service suspensions in shipping history, Zim is set to restart its ZX2 transpacific express service later this week.

Running a Shanghai-Ningbo-Los Angeles-Shanghai rotation on a 35-day voyage round-trip, the ZX2 was suspended after the 5,500 teu Mississippi departed Los Angeles on 22 April. The vessel was then transferred to Zim’s ZEX transpacific service, which has a port rotation of Cai Mep-Yantian-Long Beach-Cai Mep.

Previous iterations of the ZX2 service saw five 5,500 teu ships ...

