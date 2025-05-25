News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
Forwarders will be reducing their financial forecasts for the year, as “uncertainty has an adverse ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including European port congestion and a Red Sea update.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, chats to Ms Goldstone about how ocean carriers are aggressively implementing GRIs and what this has done to ocean freight rates.
On the air cargo side, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane explains why tariffs and ecommerce are in the legal spotlight, and looks at how capacity is ...
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Navigating supply chain trends in 2025: efficiency, visibility, and adaptability
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article