News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

By Charlotte Goldstone 25/05/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including European port congestion and a Red Sea update.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, chats to Ms Goldstone about how ocean carriers are aggressively implementing GRIs and what this has done to ocean freight rates.

On the air cargo side, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane explains why tariffs and ecommerce are in the legal spotlight, and looks at how capacity is ...

