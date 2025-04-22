By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 22/04/2025

Uncertainty in a shifting trade landscape is prompting US importers to resort to a tool created in the 19th century, with a crescent wave of interest in bonded warehouse facilities.

There firms can store imported goods on US soil without having to pay tariffs and duties as they enter the country, providing breathing space to await the outcome of tariff negotiations in Washington on the various origin markets.

Operators of bonded warehouses say they have been ...

