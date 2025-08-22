CNBC: Trump fires commissioner of labor statistics after weaker-than-expected jobs figures slam markets
CNBC reports: President Donald Trump on Friday fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, hours after the agency ...
“As we replenish inventory at post-tariff price levels, we’ve continued to see our costs increase each week, which we expect will continue into the third and fourth quarters” of fiscal year 2026 to the end of January.
Those were part of Walmart CEO Douglas McMillon’s prepared remarks during the call with analysts that followed the release of a mixed Q2 25 update (snapshot here under ’WMT’) yesterday, 21 August.
Down
The worst performer in our US demo portfolio on Thursday, dragging down Target
